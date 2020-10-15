Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the September 15th total of 2,259,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,812,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLUBQ opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Town Sports International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.08 million for the quarter.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

