Townsend & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 134.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 11,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,296.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,209.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,788.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,684.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

