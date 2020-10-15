TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPIC. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $36.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $878,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,529 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

