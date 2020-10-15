Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. 140166 raised their price target on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $447.07.

Shares of TTD opened at $653.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $675.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.69, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total value of $661,874.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,313,399.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total value of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $2,875,645. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 770.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 79.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

