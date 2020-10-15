Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,153 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 861% compared to the typical daily volume of 120 put options.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.46. 1,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,040. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This is an increase from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 70.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.30.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

