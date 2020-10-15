Trane (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $120.00

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trane from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Trane stock opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Trane has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,862,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of Trane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Insiders sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $3,707,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

