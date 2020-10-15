Trane (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $122.00

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Get Trane alerts:

Shares of TT opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trane by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trane by 5,021.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. AXA acquired a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,893,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Trane by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.