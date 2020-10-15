Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Senior Officer Sells C$13,700.00 in Stock

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Senior Officer Greg Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$13,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$437,302.63.

Greg Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Greg Ferron sold 20,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Greg Ferron sold 30,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$41,100.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Greg Ferron sold 10,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Greg Ferron sold 8,600 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$11,696.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Greg Ferron sold 25,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Greg Ferron sold 35,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total transaction of C$52,150.00.

Shares of Treasury Metals stock opened at C$1.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.56 million and a PE ratio of -9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. Treasury Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.98.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Treasury Metals Inc will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Treasury Metals from C$2.10 to C$2.05 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

