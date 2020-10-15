Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Trisura Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trisura Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of TRRSF opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

