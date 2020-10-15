Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Receives $41.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $37.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. Triton International has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

In related news, Director Vestar/Triton Investments Iii, sold 10,706,982 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $402,796,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Triton International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Triton International by 28.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.