Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.64. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Triumph Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,011,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 371,151 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 526.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 604,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 42,214 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 409,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

