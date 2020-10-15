TrueDeck Price Up 9.3% This Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $224,746.60 and approximately $27,610.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00272507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.01480901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 246.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00877645 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

