Truist Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $623.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $550.00 to $623.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BofA Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $521.49.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $563.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $519.42 and a 200-day moving average of $398.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.87 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

