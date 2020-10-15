Truist Cuts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $305.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.40% from the company’s current price.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $52.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.80. The company had a trading volume of 238,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $173.62 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

