Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The company had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,011.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

