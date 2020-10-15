Truist Upgrades Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to Buy

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XEC. Barclays decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,848,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 64,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 122,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

