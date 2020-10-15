Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Update

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the September 15th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

