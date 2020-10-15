Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $13.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tutor Perini by 112.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

