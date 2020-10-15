Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $340.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.04.

TWLO opened at $323.42 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -120.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.79.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.89, for a total transaction of $1,735,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,890,780 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

