Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $360.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.04.

TWLO opened at $323.42 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -120.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.79.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $922,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 6.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

