UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 752.7% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNCRY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of UNCRY opened at $4.05 on Thursday. UniCredit has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

