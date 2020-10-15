Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) Shares Down 1.3%

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 12,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 13,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

About Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.