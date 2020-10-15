uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.47

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.47 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on uniQure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $238,036.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $170,250.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,308 shares of company stock worth $985,322. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth approximately $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in uniQure by 4,709.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 783,344 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth about $34,493,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 8.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,604,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in uniQure by 77.7% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 444,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,014,000 after buying an additional 194,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

