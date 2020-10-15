United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $190.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

URI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $188.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.94. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $203.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

