UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $389.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $384.00 to $389.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.04.

UNH stock opened at $321.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $305.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $333.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,510 shares of company stock worth $21,767,403. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

