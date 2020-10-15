UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $353.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.04.

NYSE UNH opened at $321.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,510 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,403. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after buying an additional 305,797 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after buying an additional 172,998 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after buying an additional 39,532 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

