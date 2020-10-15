Unity Software (NYSE:U) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on U. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.