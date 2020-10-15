Unity Software (NYSE:U) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

U has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

U opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $102.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

