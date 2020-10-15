Unity Software (NYSE:U) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $102.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

