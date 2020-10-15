Unity Software (NYSE:U) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

NYSE:U opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

