Unity Software (NYSE:U) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

NYSE:U opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

