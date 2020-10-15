Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Universal Display by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

