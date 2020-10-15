UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $293,462.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Allcoin, OTCBTC and BigONE. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00272379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.01479553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 275.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00979118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000642 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, BigONE, Allcoin and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

