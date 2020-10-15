Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

URBN stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $1,067,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

