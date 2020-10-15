Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 762,800 shares, an increase of 852.3% from the September 15th total of 80,100 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Vaccinex has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $12.23.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCNX. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

