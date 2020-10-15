ValuEngine Downgrades Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commscope has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Get Commscope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.05 on Monday. Commscope has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commscope will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Commscope by 1,076.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Commscope by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Commscope by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.