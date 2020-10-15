ValuEngine Lowers Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $66.44 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 148,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 216,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 384,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

