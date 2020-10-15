Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a growth of 1,400.9% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $98.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $109.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.