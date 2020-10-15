Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 759.1% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $173.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth has a 1 year low of $94.30 and a 1 year high of $176.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th.

