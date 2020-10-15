Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $321.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.