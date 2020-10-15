Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $321.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.