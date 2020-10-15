Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Up 631.3% in September

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 631.3% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERY. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vericity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vericity by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Vericity stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vericity has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $156.19 million and a PE ratio of -6.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

