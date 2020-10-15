VF (VFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

VF (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. VF has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect VF to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. VF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VF from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

