ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $477.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.78. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 221.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 12.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 79,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

