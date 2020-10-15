Virtus Investment Partners Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will earn $4.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.39. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.80.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $158.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $159.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 150,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

