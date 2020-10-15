Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 5.19% of Vista Gold worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.