Visteon (NYSE:VC) PT Raised to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.09.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Visteon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.