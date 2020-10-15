Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vitru stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Vitru has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

