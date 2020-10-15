Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVEF opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

Get Vivendi alerts:

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.