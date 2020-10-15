Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $49.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

